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St. George Fire Department responds to structure fire on Grand Way Avenue

1 hour 21 minutes 47 seconds ago Saturday, May 23 2026 May 23, 2026 May 23, 2026 12:44 PM May 23, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department is currently working a structure fire at the 2800 block of Grand Way Avenue off Nicholson Drive.

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Officials ask that the public avoid the area at this time. 

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