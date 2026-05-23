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St. George Fire Department responds to structure fire on Grand Way Avenue
ST. GEORGE — The St. George Fire Department is currently working a structure fire at the 2800 block of Grand Way Avenue off Nicholson Drive.
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Officials ask that the public avoid the area at this time.
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