Verizon customers across the country reporting cell service outages

BATON ROUGE — Verizon customers across the country reported cell service outages on Wednesday morning.

Nearly 200,000 people had reported issues on DownDetector as of around noon. The website's map shows issues being reported in major cities like Boston, New York City, Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle, with hotspots growing in other places.

A Verizon spokesperson issued the following statement:

We are aware of an issue impacting wireless voice and data services for some customers. Our engineers are engaged and are working to identify and solve the issue quickly. We understand how important reliable connectivity is and apologize for the inconvenience.

The service provider said customers can check its network status page for updates, but users have reported issues with that page as well. Verizon did not provide an estimated time for when service may return, nor a cause for the outage.

"Verizon" was the No. 1 trending topic on X, formerly Twitter, as of just before noon.