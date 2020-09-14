86°
Vehicle fire caused delays on I-12 East

2 years 8 months 3 weeks ago Thursday, December 21 2017 Dec 21, 2017 December 21, 2017 8:51 AM December 21, 2017 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON PARISH- There was  traffic congestion on I-12 East as the result of a vehicle on fire.

The fire was reported near the Holden exit earlier this morning. Congestion was cleared before 10 a.m. 

