Vehicle crashes into building near Goodwood Library and then catches on fire

BATON ROUGE - A vehicle fire caused by a Wednesday (Nov. 25) morning crash in the Goodwood area, near the East Baton Rouge Parish Library, is causing traffic delays.

Car fire: Goodwood @ E Airport near library. — Ashley Frugé WBRZ (@ashleywbrz) November 25, 2020

A car crashed into a building and caught fire around 8 a.m. in a stretch along East Airport Avenue and Colonial Drive, according to officials with the Baton Rouge Fire Department.

Authorities say no one was injured in the crash.

Due to traffic delays, drivers who typically travel via this area may want to use an alternate route.

For continual traffic advisories, watch Ashley Fruge's reports on 2une In on WBRZ Plus from 7 a.m. until 9 a.m. and follow her on Twitter at @AshleyWBRZ.