Vehicle appears crushed after load of material falls from truck on I-10 Monday
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt and taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were in appeared to have been crushed by a load that fell off of an 18-wheeler on I-10 East Monday.
The wreck closed I-10 as it veers right from the New Bridge, in the notorious stretch that is one lane.
Sources said one person was hurt but their injuries were non life-threatening.
Video from the WBRZ tower cam, perched about 700 feet above Old South Baton Rouge, showed a small car smashed and nearly covered with what appeared to be some sort of panels. The panels were lost by a truck that pulled over further down the interstate.
The snafu comes days after a pickup truck toppled off the other side of the interstate in the same area.
It was not immediately clear how long the interstate would be closed. Highway officials closed I-10 E at the I-10/I-110 merge, diverting eastbound traffic to I-110 N.
