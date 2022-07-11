95°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vehicle appears crushed after load of material falls from truck on I-10 Monday

1 hour 46 minutes 26 seconds ago Monday, July 11 2022 Jul 11, 2022 July 11, 2022 2:09 PM July 11, 2022 in Top Story
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt and taken to the hospital after the vehicle they were in appeared to have been crushed by a load that fell off of an 18-wheeler on I-10 East Monday.

The wreck closed I-10 as it veers right from the New Bridge, in the notorious stretch that is one lane.

Sources said one person was hurt but their injuries were non life-threatening.

Click HERE to access the WBRZ traffic map.

Video from the WBRZ tower cam, perched about 700 feet above Old South Baton Rouge, showed a small car smashed and nearly covered with what appeared to be some sort of panels.  The panels were lost by a truck that pulled over further down the interstate.

The snafu comes days after a pickup truck toppled off the other side of the interstate in the same area.

Trending News

It was not immediately clear how long the interstate would be closed.  Highway officials closed I-10 E at the I-10/I-110 merge, diverting eastbound traffic to I-110 N.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days