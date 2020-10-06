Vandals break into New Orleans' Storyland, damage century-old carousel

NEW ORLEANS - Authorities found rides at City Park's Storyland and Carousel Gardens vandalized Tuesday morning.

WWL-TV reports the vandals mainly targeted the park's carousel, ripping tails off the carousel horses, shattering glass and writing graffiti. Officials said it appeared that someone also stabbed the antique band organ and another carousel horse with a screwdriver.

Some of the graffiti included a racial slur and the phrase "Hitler salute." The names "Alex" and "Justin A" were also written on items in the park.

Surveillance video captured two people walking through the park immediately after the break-in. The park is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrests and convictions of those responsible.

Storyland underwent renovations just last year. The carousel is more than 100 years old and is on the National Register of Historic Places by the U.S. Department of the Interior.