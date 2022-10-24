79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Vandalism issues in Plaquemine; two juveniles arrested for setting cars on fire

1 hour 53 minutes 48 seconds ago Monday, October 24 2022 Oct 24, 2022 October 24, 2022 4:53 PM October 24, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PLAQUEMINE - After vandals hit three of Plaquemine's city parks over the weekend, two juveniles were arrested for their role in the crimes. 

The City of Plaquemine said the two juveniles set two vehicles on fire that were presumably wrecked, but were used for Plaquemine and Iberville firefighter training on how to get someone out of a wrecked vehicle safely. 

The city also said the city park sign was vandalized and now reads "I ofplaqu mine." Mulch at the playground on North Park was also set on fire, authorities said. 

The Mayor is asking for more cameras to be installed in the 2022-2023 budget. All of the parks do not currently have cameras because of a previous instance of vandalism. 

Trending News

Anyone with information about these crimes should call (225) 687-9237.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days