67°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

ICE arrests newlywed soldier's wife at Louisiana military base, report says

1 hour 20 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, April 06 2026 Apr 6, 2026 April 06, 2026 1:30 PM April 06, 2026 in News
Source: The New Republic
By: WBRZ Staff

FORT POLK — ICE agents detained the newlywed spouse of a U.S. Army staff sergeant at Fort Polk in Louisiana, according to a report by The New Republic.

According to the outlet, 22-year-old Annie Ramos came to the U.S. from Honduras as a toddler before her marriage to Matthew Blank in March.

The pair checked into Fort Polk, a base where Blank works, with plans of Ramos moving in with Blank and receiving military benefits.

However, after presenting Ramos's Honduran passport along with her birth certificate and marriage license, the base's criminal investigation division contacted Homeland Security and ICE, who took Ramos away.

Trending News

Undocumented immigrants who marry U.S. citizens are supposed to become eligible for permanent residency and can later apply for citizenship despite previously being issued a deportation order. Ramos was issued a deportation order at 22 months old; however, she and Blank hired an immigration lawyer before being married.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days