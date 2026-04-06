ICE arrests newlywed soldier's wife at Louisiana military base, report says

FORT POLK — ICE agents detained the newlywed spouse of a U.S. Army staff sergeant at Fort Polk in Louisiana, according to a report by The New Republic.

According to the outlet, 22-year-old Annie Ramos came to the U.S. from Honduras as a toddler before her marriage to Matthew Blank in March.

The pair checked into Fort Polk, a base where Blank works, with plans of Ramos moving in with Blank and receiving military benefits.

However, after presenting Ramos's Honduran passport along with her birth certificate and marriage license, the base's criminal investigation division contacted Homeland Security and ICE, who took Ramos away.

Undocumented immigrants who marry U.S. citizens are supposed to become eligible for permanent residency and can later apply for citizenship despite previously being issued a deportation order. Ramos was issued a deportation order at 22 months old; however, she and Blank hired an immigration lawyer before being married.