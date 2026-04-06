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1 dead following fatal shooting on Scenic Highway on Friday

2 hours 33 minutes 58 seconds ago Monday, April 06 2026 Apr 6, 2026 April 06, 2026 9:17 AM April 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a Friday afternoon fatal shooting on Scenic Highway that left one person dead.

According to the department, around 2:58 p.m., 41-year-old Roderick Williams was shot multiple times following a verbal argument with an unknown male.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries. 

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Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-4869.

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