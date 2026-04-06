1 dead following fatal shooting on Scenic Highway on Friday

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a Friday afternoon fatal shooting on Scenic Highway that left one person dead.

According to the department, around 2:58 p.m., 41-year-old Roderick Williams was shot multiple times following a verbal argument with an unknown male.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Baton Rouge Police Department at 225-389-4869.