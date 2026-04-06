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Woman charged with taking contraband to penal institution following theft arrest

44 minutes 59 seconds ago Monday, April 06 2026 Apr 6, 2026 April 06, 2026 2:06 PM April 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office charged a woman with taking contraband to a penal institution following her arrest at a Walgreens on Saturday.

According to deputies, 38-year-old Brittany Hollins was arrested outside a Walgreens for a previous warrant in relation to a theft.

Upon her arrival at the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office Jail, a deputy allegedly located what appeared to be crack cocaine inside Hollins' mouth and a second white rock-like substance in her left sock.

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Hollins was booked for theft, taking contraband to penal institutions and possession of crack cocaine. 

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