Woman charged with taking contraband to penal institution following theft arrest

PLAQUEMINE — The Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office charged a woman with taking contraband to a penal institution following her arrest at a Walgreens on Saturday.

According to deputies, 38-year-old Brittany Hollins was arrested outside a Walgreens for a previous warrant in relation to a theft.

Upon her arrival at the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office Jail, a deputy allegedly located what appeared to be crack cocaine inside Hollins' mouth and a second white rock-like substance in her left sock.

Hollins was booked for theft, taking contraband to penal institutions and possession of crack cocaine.