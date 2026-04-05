Injury toll climbs to 19 from crash at Louisiana Lao New Year celebration

COTEAU — An intoxicated driver drove through a crowd at the Laotian New Year's Festival in Coteau on Saturday, leaving 19 people injured.

According to the Louisiana State Police, 57-year-old Todd Landry of Jeanerette was arrested after his vehicle crashed into a crowd of parade-goers attending a festival at Wat Thammarattanaram near the corner of Savannakhet Street and Melancon Road. Officials said Landry submitted a breath sample indicating a BAC of 0.137g%.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office said 19 people in total were treated at hospitals for injuries sustained during the incident. Out of those people, seven were admitted to the hospital, with three people remaining in the ICU and four being transferred to other facilities. Eight others were treated and released. All are in stable condition.

Videos from Saturday showed Landry's vehicle striking a golf cart before a child was seen falling from the front of the vehicle as it crashed into pedestrians. Other videos showed several people on the ground covered in blood as emergency responders attempted to rescue a person stuck underneath the vehicle.

The sheriff's office said Landry was treated for his injuries and booked for 18 counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring, operating a vehicle while intoxicated, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle and careless operation.

The Iberia Parish Sheriff's Office said that while the driver is in custody, the incident "does not appear to be an intentional act."