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Morgan City firefighters respond to early morning fire at La. 182 shopping center
MORGAN CITY — A shopping center in Morgan City caught fire early Monday morning, damaging several businesses.
According to Morgan City Fire officials, the fire broke out just before 2 a.m. along La. 182 in the Colonial Plaza shopping center. The blaze started in Charming Nails and spread to the nearby insurance agency, Go Auto.
The Berwick Fire Department was also contacted during the fire and sent 11 firefighters to the shopping center fire.
Investigators said they are still working to find what caused the fire, but said that no civilian or firefighter injuries were reported.
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