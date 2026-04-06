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Man arrested after being accused of taking contraband into Elayn Hunt Correctional Center
ST. GABRIEL — A man was arrested for allegedly taking contraband into the Elayn Hunt Correctional Center on Friday, according to the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office.
Deputies said that 31-year-old Treyondrick Williams was arrested after they were notified about an individual having possible drugs on the premises.
Williams allegedly told deputies that he "smokes weed" and that he cleaned his vehicle, "but didn't clean it well enough."
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Williams was arrested and booked into the Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office Jail for taking contraband to a penal institution.
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