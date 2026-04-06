Assumption Parish deputies arrest man on fourth DWI charge after he led pursuit on La. 70

BELLE ROSE – Assumption Parish deputies say they arrested a man on his fourth DWI after he led deputies on a pursuit on La. 70.

Tate Mouret, a 32-year-old from Donaldsonville, was driving along La. 70 near Paincourtville on Friday when deputies tried to pull him over. The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office said that Mouret then led deputies on a pursuit and tried to intentionally strike multiple units before coming to a stop in Belle Rose.

Deputies said that Mouret was immediately arrested and booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center.

He is being charged with a fourth offense DWI, aggravated flight from an officer, possession of alcoholic beverages in a motor vehicle, driving under a suspended license and three counts of resisting an officer.