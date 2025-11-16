63°
Van Buren makes enough plays in first LSU start to earn win
BATON ROUGE - Michael Van Buren didn't expect to play this season, but stepped in to help LSU to its first win in over a month Saturday.
The Mississippi State transfer made his first LSU start Saturday in place of the injured Garrett Nussmeier, and after a rough couple of drives in the first quarter, Van Buren settled in.
Van Buren was 21-of-31 for 221 yards and a touchdown while also running for 36 yards. He did not turn the ball over in
LSU's 23-22 win over Arkansas.