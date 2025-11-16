63°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Van Buren makes enough plays in first LSU start to earn win

57 minutes 45 seconds ago Sunday, November 16 2025 Nov 16, 2025 November 16, 2025 9:38 PM November 16, 2025 in Sports
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

BATON ROUGE - Michael Van Buren didn't expect to play this season, but stepped in to help LSU to its first win in over a month Saturday.

The Mississippi State transfer made his first LSU start Saturday in place of the injured Garrett Nussmeier, and after a rough couple of drives in the first quarter, Van Buren settled in.

Van Buren was 21-of-31 for 221 yards and a touchdown while also running for 36 yards. He did not turn the ball over in 
LSU's 23-22 win over Arkansas.

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days