Vacherie man killed in Livingston Parish crash early Monday

1 hour 4 minutes 51 seconds ago Monday, April 28 2025 Apr 28, 2025 April 28, 2025 5:01 PM April 28, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - A 26-year-old from Vacherie was killed in a Livingston Parish crash early Monday morning. 

State Police said Chandon Hickerson of Vacherie was driving along La. 16 near Old Ferry Road when a different driver headed in the opposite direction crossed the center line and hit Hickerson's vehicle head-on. 

Troopers said Hickerson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was also not wearing a seatbelt but was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. 

LSP said impairment was not suspected but routine toxicology was sent for analysis. The crash is under investigation. 

