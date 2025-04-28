Vacherie man killed in Livingston Parish crash early Monday

FRENCH SETTLEMENT - A 26-year-old from Vacherie was killed in a Livingston Parish crash early Monday morning.

State Police said Chandon Hickerson of Vacherie was driving along La. 16 near Old Ferry Road when a different driver headed in the opposite direction crossed the center line and hit Hickerson's vehicle head-on.

Troopers said Hickerson was not wearing his seatbelt and died at the scene. The driver of the other vehicle was also not wearing a seatbelt but was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries.

LSP said impairment was not suspected but routine toxicology was sent for analysis. The crash is under investigation.