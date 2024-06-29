Vacant house fire on Mulberry Street determined to be arson

BATON ROUGE - A vacant house on Mulberry Street caught fire as a result of arson early Saturday morning, fire investigators say.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, the fire was first called in by 1:54 a.m. and firefighters arrived to find heavy smoke and fire on the front of the home. A powerline burned as a result and fell into the backyard, preventing firefighters from access to the back of the structure.

The fire was contained by 2:28 a.m.