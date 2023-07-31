Vacant house fire on Alliquippa Street Sunday night ruled to be arson

BATON ROUGE - A fire Sunday night was determined to be arson, according to investigators.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a vacant home on Alliquippa Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Crews were able to get the flames under control within ten minutes.

Investigators found the fire was intentionally set.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867.