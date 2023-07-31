89°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Vacant house fire on Alliquippa Street Sunday night ruled to be arson

Monday, July 31 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

BATON ROUGE - A fire Sunday night was determined to be arson, according to investigators. 

The Baton Rouge Fire Department was called to a vacant home on Alliquippa Street around 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Crews were able to get the flames under control within ten minutes. 

Investigators found the fire was intentionally set. 

Anyone with information is encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at (225) 344-7867. 

