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Juvenile injured in shooting at The Reserve at Joor apartment complex

2 hours 15 seconds ago Saturday, March 14 2026 Mar 14, 2026 March 14, 2026 7:22 PM March 14, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A juvenile was injured in a shooting Saturday at The Reserve at Joor apartment complex, officials confirmed.

Officials received the call around 6:50 p.m., and the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

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No other information was immediately available.

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