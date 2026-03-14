Suspended New Roads firefighter arrested, charged with insurance fraud

NEW ROADS — A first responder in Pointe Coupee Parish who was previously suspended following an investigation by the Louisiana State Police was arrested on Friday on charges of insurance fraud, according to records from the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center.

Aaron Edwards, 34, was booked into the Pointe Coupee Parish Detention Center on Friday. As of Saturday morning, Edwards has since bonded out, records show.

Edwards is a part-time deputy at the Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office, a full-time firefighter at the Baton Rouge Fire Department and also employed at the New Roads Fire Department.

WBRZ reported in February that Edwards was suspended from all three jobs as the Louisiana State Police investigated him for inappropriate behavior with teenagers.

Edwards was charged with one count of insurance fraud and one count of forgery.