Vacant house consumed in flames on Myrtle Walk

2 hours 48 minutes 1 second ago Sunday, June 28 2020 Jun 28, 2020 June 28, 2020 3:15 PM June 28, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ Staff
By: Zandria Thomas

BATON ROUGE - A vacant house was set ablaze early morning Sunday.

Around 1:30 a.m. the Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 1500 block of Myrtle Walk near Park Blvd.

By time firefighters arrived the structure was fully engulfed in flames.

No injuries were reported. The house was a total loss. 

BRFD says the cause of the fire is arson. 

