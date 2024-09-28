Vacant home left damaged following fire Friday night

BATON ROUGE — Officials are investigating the cause of a fire that significantly damaged a vacant house Friday night.

The Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to the fire on Winnebago Street at around 9:30 p.m. and found the front door open. Heavy flames were coming from the middle of the home which sustained smoke and water damage.

No one was in the house at the time and no injuries have been reported. Damage was estimated at $27,500.