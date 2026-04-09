19-year-old wanted by BRPD after allegedly raping 16-year-old at Baton Rouge apartment complex

BATON ROUGE - A 19-year-old is wanted by the Baton Rouge Police Department after he allegedly drove a 16-year-old he met on Snapchat from her Ethel home to his Baton Rouge apartment before raping her.

BRPD said Sean Patrick St. Cyr, 19, met the victim on Snapchat on Feb. 28 before St. Cyr drove the victim to his apartment at the Lake Towers apartment complex in downtown Baton Rouge on March 1.

After raping her, St. Cyr allegedly kicked the victim out of his apartment and a food delivery driver drove her back to her house in Ethel, according to an arrest warrant.

West Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call about a runaway juvenile on March 1 off La. Highway 955 East. The victim left a note that she had left with St. Cyr. She would return to the residence hours later under the influence of an unknown substance, the warrant said.

Afterward, police transported her to Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital for treatment, where an examiner said the victim had injuries consistent with sexual assault and tested positive for an STI.

The warrant said that after St. Cyr drove the victim to his apartment, he provided her marijuana and the pair had consensual sexual contact. Then, St. Cyr provided her with a vape pen containing THC oil, which the victim used. She said she began to lose consciousness, due to the potency of the pen, and woke up to St. Cyr attempting to engage in more sexual activity, documents said.

Later, she asked to be taken home and St. Cyr refused before kicking her out of the apartment; a food delivery driver drove her back to her home afterward, police said.

St. Cyr is wanted for third-degree rape, misdemeanor carnal knowledge of a juvenile and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.