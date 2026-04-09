Baton Rouge rapper associated with NBA YoungBoy shot in Houston restaurant

HOUSTON — A Baton Rouge rapper closely associated with NBA YoungBoy was shot at a Houston restaurant on Wednesday night.

Houston-area news outlets said rapper Ben10, whose real name is Ben Anthony Fields, was one of two people shot at Confessions, a restaurant in the Upper Kirby neighborhood of Houston, Texas.

Reports say both people shot are in critical condition, and that the shooting happened during an attempted robbery.

A statement from the restaurant owner said an altercation happened while one party was leaving and another was arriving. Reports said the shooter, who has not been identified, was being robbed of his chains when he pulled out a gun and started firing shots.

Twenty to 30 people were inside the building when the gun was fired and two people were hit. Reports said one of the victims was shot multiple times in the torso and the other was shot in his arms and legs.

Officials said it's unknown if the two men who were shot are the same ones who tried to take the suspected shooter's necklaces, adding that the shooter ran from the scene after the incident.

Restaurant owners said they do not condone violence and are working with the Houston Police Department to "ensure the continued protection of everyone who walks through our doors."

Ben10 is a Baton Rouge rapper known for his connections with NBA Youngboy, a Baton Rouge artist whose real name is Kentrell Gaulden.