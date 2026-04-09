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Baton Rouge breaks ground on $60 million Florida Boulevard project to add sidewalks, bike lanes
BATON ROUGE — The city broke ground on a new road project along Florida Boulevard designed to improve pedestrian safety.
The work will add signals, sidewalks and bike lanes from North 22nd Street to Airline Highway.
Mayor-President Sid Edwards said the city's number one priority is safety.
"I mean Florida Boulevard is problematic in our parish, but also a lot of wrecks, a lot of pedestrian accidents, bike accidents," Edwards said, "and this project here, I'm simply calling it a lifesaver."
He said the project is big for all citizens in the parish to be able to travel the highway and areas they need to go in.
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The estimated cost for the construction is $60 million.
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