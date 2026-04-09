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REPORT: LSU point guard Jada Richard plans to enter the transfer portal
BATON ROUGE - LSU point guard and Opelousas native, Jada Richard, is entering the transfer portal, per Talia Goodman of On3 Sports.
BREAKING: LSU’s Jada Richard plans to enter the transfer portal, she told @On3.— Talia Goodman (@TaliaGoodmanWBB) April 9, 2026
The 5-7 sophomore averaged 9.5 ppg, 3.3 apg and 1.3 spg this season.
TRACKER: https://t.co/wYv1Ze6704 pic.twitter.com/0iuD6SIxaE
The sophomore from Lafayette Christian Academy saw her role rise in her second year at LSU. Richard started in 34 of the 35 games she played while averaging 9.5 points per game and 3.3 assists per game.
She scored a career high in points when LSU beat Oklahoma on the road in January with 21 points.
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Richard becomes the fourth Tiger to enter the transfer portal since it opened on Monday. Divine Bourrage, Kailyn Gilbert and Bella Hines have also entered the portal.
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