Latest Weather Blog
Utility company delays removal of sparking tree, action taken after call to 2 On Your Side
LIVINGSTON - On a windy night, Michele Rogers watched as sparks flew from a tree in her backyard. The tree had grown around power lines, causing them to rub against the bark. Sometimes, it would cause a small fire in the tree.
"I was worried if the tree did catch on fire that it would fall and catch my house on fire," she said.
This went on for a couple of years. Rogers started calling Entergy about her concerns about a year ago. In May, she started keeping track of the calls she made to Entergy about her concerns. Entergy agreed the tree needed to be removed, but month after month, the work would be rescheduled.
"They just wouldn't show up, and I would call them back, and they were like, 'Oh, it's been rescheduled, we pushed it back,'" said Rogers.
That happened several times. Rogers had to take off work to meet them at her home. She contacted 2 On Your Side last week. Entergy responded immediately and came to cut the tree down on Monday.
"Now it's gone, I'm very relieved," she said.
All that's left is a portion of the tree trunk and some small parts of the tree she homes will be used by a neighbor.
