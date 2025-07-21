USPS truck overturned in crash with CATS bus

BATON ROUGE — A USPS truck overturned after a crash with a CATS bus in Baton Rouge.

Pictures sent to WBRZ on Sunday, July 20, show the USPS truck on its side and the bus crashed through a nearby fence at the Circle K on Jefferson Highway.

The U.S. Postal Service says they are aware of the crash, and no one was injured. All the mail inside the truck was secured and delivered on the same day.

On Monday, a CATS spokesperson gave the following statement:

"Safety is our top priority. We can confirm that no passengers were on board at the time of the incident. A complete and thorough investigation is currently underway to determine the cause. We are fully cooperating with the relevant authorities and will provide updates as more information becomes available."