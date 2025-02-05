USPS to continue delivering packages from China

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Postal Service has reversed course and will continue to accept packages from China and Hong Kong, the agency announced Wednesday.

The service had announced Tuesday that it would stop accepting those parcels as a tariff battle plays out. Some consumers were alarmed because the move would have interfered with deliveries from popular online retailers including Temu and Shein.

The postal service announcement said the agency is working with Customs and Border Protection to manage how to collect new tariffs on Chinese packages while minimizing delivery disruptions, according to a notice posted on the postal service web site.