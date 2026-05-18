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REPORT: Pelicans hire new head coach Jamahl Mosley
NEW ORLEANS - The New Orleans Pelicans have hired Jamahl Mosley as the new head coach, picking him up after the Orlando Magic fired him a couple of weeks ago according to a report from ESPN's Shams Charania on Monday morning.
The deal is said to be a five-year contract and Mosley moves head coaching roles after spending seasons in Orlando where he guided the Magic to three consecutive playoff berths.
The Pelicans have not made the playoffs for the last two seasons and spent most of the 2025-26 season without a permanent head coach after dismissing Willie Green.
Prior to taking over in Orlando, Mosley was an assistant coach with the Cleveland Cavaliers, Denver Nuggets and Dallas Mavericks.
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