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GXO Logistics and Spherion hosting Port Allen job fair for warehouse roles
PORT ALLEN — Spherion Staffing & Recruiting and GXO Logistics will host a job fair on Tuesday for people looking to work in material handling and forklift operation.
The event will run from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 2850 Sugarhouse Rd., Port Allen.
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Attendees will have the chance to connect with recruiters on the spot and learn about available roles.
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