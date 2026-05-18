AG: Multi-agency operation targeting sex offenders who violated registration laws results in 60 arrests

BATON ROUGE — A multi-agency operation led by the Louisiana Bureau of Investigation that targeted sex offenders who violated Louisiana sex offender registration laws resulted in 60 arrests across the Capital area, the attorney general's office announced Monday.

The AG's office, alongside several sheriff's offices and district attorney's offices, said the arrests are a result of "Operation Restricted Domain," which started in February.

The operation, officials said, used law enforcement databases and other resources to identify registered sex offenders in violation of Louisiana law and registration requirements.

"Operation Restricted Domain was a major success and sends a clear message: there are no safe havens in Louisiana for those who prey on children. We will find you, we will arrest you, and we will bring you to justice," Attorney General Liz Murrill said.

Murrill said that convicted sex offenders that "Operation Restricted Domain" targeted were violating sex offender laws through "unlawful online activity." Arrests were made after registered sex offenders were found using the following platforms:

- Facebook

- Instagram

- Snapchat

- X/Twitter

- TikTok

- Discord

- PlayStation Network

- Reddit

- Grindr

- Luxury Date

- Fortnite

The largest number of these arrests came from the sex offenders being identified on Facebook, with 33 instances coming from the Meta-owned platform.

Murrill asked parents to be vigilant about allowing their children to use these platforms, as well as games like Roblox, a frequent target of Murrill-led sex crimes operations and lawsuits.

"There are no safe havens for sex offenders," Murrill added.

Additional charges are expected, the AG's office added.

A full list of those arrested as a result of the operation can be found here.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office, West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, East Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office, Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections Probation and Parole, East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, Louisiana State Police, St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office, Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff's Office, Iberville Parish Sheriff's Office, West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office and Homeland Security Investigations all played a part in the investigation.

The 18th Judicial District Attorney's Office, 19th Judicial District Attorney's Office, 20th Judicial District Attorney's Office, 21st Judicial District Attorney's Office and the 23rd Judicial District Attorney's Office were also involved in the operation, which was announced at the Louisiana Department of Justice's headquarters in downtown Baton Rouge.

The AG's office said that this year, the ICAC Task Force and Cyber Crime Unit have made a total of 292 arrests, identified 36 child victims and rescued 32 children from ongoing abuse investigations.

Watch the news conference here: