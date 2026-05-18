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1 person hospitalized after motorcycle crash near intersection of Blount Road, Scotland Avenue
BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to the hospital after a Monday morning crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Blount Road and Scotland Avenue.
Emergency officials responded to the crash around 8:52 a.m.
Baton Rouge Police said that the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle colliding. The crash resulted in serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
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