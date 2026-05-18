1 person hospitalized after motorcycle crash near intersection of Blount Road, Scotland Avenue

BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to the hospital after a Monday morning crash involving a motorcycle near the intersection of Blount Road and Scotland Avenue.

Emergency officials responded to the crash around 8:52 a.m.

Baton Rouge Police said that the crash involved a motorcycle and another vehicle colliding. The crash resulted in serious but non-life-threatening injuries.