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Gov. Landry: No state workers will get raises until teachers do after Amendment 3 fails at ballot box
BATON ROUGE — After Louisiana voters rejected an amendment that intended to reallocate money from education funds to give teachers a permanent pay increase, Gov. Jeff Landry on Monday said that no state employee will be getting a pay increase until teachers get one.
"I want to make it very clear—if our teachers don't get a permanent raise this year, nobody in state government gets a pay raise," Landry wrote on X. "I mean nobody."
In light of Amendment 3 falling short, I want to make it very clear—if our teachers don't get a permanent raise this year, nobody in state government gets a pay raise. I mean nobody.— Governor Jeff Landry (@LAGovJeffLandry) May 18, 2026
Amendment 3, which received only 42% support from statewide voters, would have dissolved three education trust funds to pay off retirement debt for K-12 schools and public universities. Schools would have then used the savings to permanently raise teacher salaries.
Landry and supporters of the amendment touted the proposal as a way to give a permanent pay raise of $2,250 to certified educators and $1,125 to support staff.
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The amendment's failure over the weekend is the second time in two years that similar measures to give teachers more money failed.
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