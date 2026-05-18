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Gov. Landry: No state workers will get raises until teachers do after Amendment 3 fails at ballot box

3 hours 16 minutes 12 seconds ago Monday, May 18 2026 May 18, 2026 May 18, 2026 9:02 AM May 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — After Louisiana voters rejected an amendment that intended to reallocate money from education funds to give teachers a permanent pay increase, Gov. Jeff Landry on Monday said that no state employee will be getting a pay increase until teachers get one.

"I want to make it very clear—if our teachers don't get a permanent raise this year, nobody in state government gets a pay raise," Landry wrote on X. "I mean nobody."

Amendment 3, which received only 42% support from statewide voters, would have dissolved three education trust funds to pay off retirement debt for K-12 schools and public universities. Schools would have then used the savings to permanently raise teacher salaries.

Landry and supporters of the amendment touted the proposal as a way to give a permanent pay raise of $2,250 to certified educators and $1,125 to support staff. 

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The amendment's failure over the weekend is the second time in two years that similar measures to give teachers more money failed.

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