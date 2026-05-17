Bill seeks to replace vehicle inspection stickers

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana Senate approved a bill that, if passed, would eliminate inspection stickers for some vehicles in the state.

House Bill 1085, which seeks to repeal inspection sticker requirements for assembled vehicles, passed by a vote of 27-7, sending it back to the House.

An amendment to the bill limited the information stored on a QR code sticker, planned to replace the current inspection stickers, to the vehicle's registration information.

The bill would not require low-speed vehicles, including trailers, to bear a valid safety inspection certificate.

If passed, the bill would only go into effect in parishes that are not subject to the federal Clean Air Act, which authorizes the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to establish minimum air quality standards.