60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

USPS announces holiday shipping and mailing deadlines

1 hour 23 minutes 50 seconds ago Sunday, October 15 2023 Oct 15, 2023 October 15, 2023 8:12 PM October 15, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

The United States Postal Service announced its holiday deadlines to make sure packages and presents will arrive by Christmas Day. 

This year, the USPS is rolling out a new program called USPS Ground Advantage. It says the new option is an "affordable way to ship packages with day-certain delivery of two to five business days based on distance."

Here are the USPS deadlines:

Within the Lower 48 (excludes Alaska and Hawaii)
-USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
-First-Class Mail (including greeting cards) — Dec. 16
-Priority Mail — Dec. 18
-Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Alaska
-USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
-First-Class Mail — Dec. 16
-Priority Mail — Dec. 18
-Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Hawaii
-USPS Ground Advantage — Dec. 16
-First-Class Mail — Dec. 16
-Priority Mail — Dec. 16
-Priority Mail Express — Dec. 20

Trending News

Air/Army Post Office (APO), Fleet Post Office (FPO), Diplomatic Post Office (DPO)
-USPS Ground Advantage — Nov. 6
-First-Class Mail — Dec. 9
-Priority Mail — Dec. 9
-Priority Mail Express Military Service — Dec. 15*

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days