USA Today follow-up report targets LSU for allegedly mishandling assault claims against athletes

BATON ROUGE - USA Today released a Tuesday, Dec. 15 report regarding an alleged cover-up and mishandling of assault claims made against multiple athletes at Louisiana State University, the second such article released by the news outlet in a two-month time period.

USA Today's Dec. 15 piece claims that when a 2018 report by Louisiana State University’s lead Title IX investigator revealed top athletic department administrators avoided implementing the school’s sexual misconduct policies by keeping allegations against athletes in house, the university "did nothing to correct the problem at the time" and failed to "investigate whether the same officials had mishandled other allegations against athletes."

The article goes on to say the university's current Interim President, Tom Galligan informed USA Today reporters that he had no knowledge of the incidents and states that since learning of the 2018 investigation, "both Galligan and LSU’s Board of Supervisors have promised accountability for any LSU officials found to have mishandled allegations."

Despite this, USA Today reports that documents pertaining to allegations of sexual assault in 2018 reveal "that the school has long known of the problem and that LSU took no action when athletic department officials violated Title IX policies in the past."

This USA Today story is a follow-up to its Nov. 16 article claiming Louisiana State University officials repeatedly ignored or mishandled rape and assault allegations made by female students against male students, the journal specifically referred to cases involving former LSU running back Derrius Guice and wide receiver Drake Davis.

Click here to read the full USA Today report.