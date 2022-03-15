US Senate votes to make Daylight Saving Time permanent

WASHINGTON - Legislators approved a bill Tuesday to make Daylight Saving Time permanent starting in 2023.

The Sunshine Protection Act passed unanimously in the Senate but still needs to pass through the house and a signature by President Biden to become law.

Senator Marco Rubio sponsored the legislation, saying "Just this past weekend, we all went through that biannual ritual of changing the clock back and forth and the disruption that comes with it. And one has to ask themselves after a while why do we keep doing it? If we can get this passed, we don't have to keep doing this stupidity anymore," according to CNN.