Updated security system donated to East Baton Rouge school

BATON ROUGE - McKinley High School in East Baton Rouge Parish now has new technology designed to keep students safe from an active shooter. A local company, OpenEyes Technology, created the security system called BluePoint Alert Solutions.

The system is similar to a fire alarm.

"The last time a child died in a school fire was 1958. When we started looking at that, we started to realize it was from the technology and the training. So we copied what they did. We have a blue box like a fire alarm, but it's for violence," said Co-Owner of OpenEyes Technology Kelly LeDuff.

Once someone pulls the alarm, teachers, law enforcement and even parents will know something dangerous is happening on school grounds within seven to ten seconds. The alert will go to directly to everyone's phones. LeDuff says this will reduce reaction time, eliminating the need to call 911.

“911 is a catch-all. That’s why when you call they say hold on after you tell them your emergency. We don't want that,” LeDuff said.

McKinley High School is the first public school to have the new technology installed in an East Baton Rouge Parish public school. OpenEyes Technology actually donated it after finding out about the need.

“Last year, I think there were five lock downs. We had no way of alerting administration and everyone on campus in a timely manner,” Assistant Principal Devin Spurlock said.

The lock downs were precautionary from crime happening near the school.

McKinley High School lies in Councilwoman Tara Wicker's district. She has called Congressman Garrett Graves’ Office to see if there are any federal grants available that could get the system installed in every school in the parish.

"You can't pick one school over the other to say these kids are more safe than another. We want everyone in the community to be protected," Wicker said.