UPDATED: 86-year-old lost wedding ring passing out Halloween candy

UPDATE Nov. 3 - Police said the ring has been located. It was found on the woman's front lawn during a thorough search by family members.

SLIDELL - Police are helping an 86-year-old woman find her missing wedding ring.

The police department posted on its Facebook page Monday, the woman lost her ring while passing out candy to trick-or-treaters. She believes the ring fell into someone's bag who knocked on her door in the Breckenridge neighborhood. The community is off Gause Boulevard, east of I-10.

The ring is of great sentimental value, the department posted. Officers said the woman, who was not identified, is offering a reward.

"If by chance you have found her ring, please let us know," the department posted.

