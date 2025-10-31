47°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

UPDATED: 86-year-old lost wedding ring passing out Halloween candy

9 years 11 months 3 weeks ago Tuesday, November 03 2015 Nov 3, 2015 November 03, 2015 12:12 PM November 03, 2015 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Trey Schmaltz

UPDATE Nov. 3 - Police said the ring has been located. It was found on the woman's front lawn during a thorough search by family members.

SLIDELL - Police are helping an 86-year-old woman find her missing wedding ring.

The police department posted on its Facebook page Monday, the woman lost her ring while passing out candy to trick-or-treaters. She believes the ring fell into someone's bag who knocked on her door in the Breckenridge neighborhood. The community is off Gause Boulevard, east of I-10.

The ring is of great sentimental value, the department posted. Officers said the woman, who was not identified, is offering a reward.

"If by chance you have found her ring, please let us know," the department posted.

Trending News

*************
Follow the publisher of this post on Twitter: @treyschmaltz

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days