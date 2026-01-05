58°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

State Police cancels missing child advisory for Lafayette children

3 hours 33 minutes 56 seconds ago Monday, January 05 2026 Jan 5, 2026 January 05, 2026 8:03 PM January 05, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

LAFAYETTE - Louisiana State Police canceled a missing child advisory for two Lafayette children.

Trending News

Anyone with information should immediately contact the Lafayette Police Department at 337-291-5612 or call 911.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days