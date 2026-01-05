58°
St. George postpones decision that would put 87 homes between Old Jefferson Highway, Antioch Boulevard
ST. GEORGE - The city of St. George chose to postpone a decision to potentially put 87 homes between Antioch Boulevard and Old Jefferson Highway.
People who live in the area say their drainage is not great right now and the decision would only add to the problem.
They are also concerned that the plan would increase traffic and congestion for schools nearby. The next meeting is set for Feb. 2.
