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Over 2,800 people without power in Baton Rouge

1 hour 17 minutes 2 seconds ago Friday, June 19 2026 Jun 19, 2026 June 19, 2026 9:18 PM June 19, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Over 2,300 people are without power as storms make their way across the Capital area, according to Entergy. 

According to Entergy's outage map, 2399 people are without power as of 9:10 p.m.

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