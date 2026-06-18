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Crews in Ascension Parish clear downed trees from La. 74 after heavy rain falls across region

2 hours 41 minutes 48 seconds ago Thursday, June 18 2026 Jun 18, 2026 June 18, 2026 8:32 AM June 18, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

GEISMAR — Crews in Ascension Parish worked to remove downed trees and storm debris from roadways following heavy rain that fell across southern Louisiana on Wednesday evening into Thursday morning.

Several trees fell and blocked La. 74 near Bluff Road in Geismar early Thursday morning, with Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development crews responding to clear the roadway.

The downed tree was first reported around 4:45 a.m., but it was cleared within two hours. 

"As you travel today, please stay alert! Drive with caution, slow down and watch out for crews and their equipment," DOTD officials advised.

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