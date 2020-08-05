92°
Upcoming food distribution to feed up to 1,500 families in EBR Parish

BATON ROUGE- A food distribution will be held this weekend for East Baton Rouge Parish residents facing increased food insecurity as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will host the event Saturday, Mayor Broome announced Wednesday.

Food donation boxes will be distributed for up to 1,500 families while supplies last, according to Mayor Broome.

The food distribution will begin at 9 a.m. at 9301 Cortana Place in Baton Rouge.

Participants are encouraged to arrive early. Face masks are required.

