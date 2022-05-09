Unlicensed driver pulled in front of oncoming car on Joor Road, arrested in passenger's death

BATON ROUGE - A woman is facing a negligent homicide charge after she drove her vehicle into the path of an oncoming car, killing her passenger.

According to arrest records, the victim was sitting in the front passenger seat when Tokesai Dunn, 41, tried to make a left turn on Joor Road at Prescott Road. The arrest report on the April 14 crash—filed by the Louisiana Department of Public Safety—said Dunn pulled her sedan into the path of a Dodge Challenger that was headed southbound on the highway.

Officers noted that both cars had a green light, but the Challenger had the right of way.

The sports car smashed into the passenger's side of Dunn's vehicle, knocking it into a pickup truck that was stopped at the intersection.

The report said Dunn and a rear passenger were taken to Our Lady of the Lake Pediatric Hospital with minor injuries. A woman who was sitting in the front passenger's seat was rushed to Our Lady of the Lake in critical condition. She died the following night.

After awaiting the results of a toxicology report, officers arrested Dunn Sunday on several charges including negligent homicide, careless operation and driving without a license.