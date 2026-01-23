60°
Delta Utilities hosts meeting with city leaders to discuss high bills, winter storm prep
BATON ROUGE - City leaders are helping residents manage their gas bills ahead of freezing temperatures coming to the capital region.
Metro Council members partnered with Delta Utilities to host a town hall at the Doctor Leo S. Butler Community Center. This is the second session they've held after the community raised concerns about high bills.
