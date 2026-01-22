Latest Weather Blog
Man recovers family heirlooms after Galvez house fire
GALVEZ — Firefighters put out a house fire along Newman Nickens Road in Galvez on Thursday morning.
Now the homeowner, Martin Summers, is working with insurance adjusters after his world was turned upside down.
A neighbor called him at work and when he arrived back home, Summers saw his home destroyed except for some of his most cherished items.
According to fire officials, a dog was rescued from the smoke-filled home and was given oxygen on scene. Benny, who was Summers' dog, was taken to the Prairieville Veterinary Hospital by a Ascension deputy and is recovering well.
But Summers was also able to salvage some other important heirlooms.
Summers said, " My uncle and my dad's combat flags from World War 2 were saved mere feet away from the flames. In addition, you can see the possible dog tags on one of the flags that was saved."
The Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department officials say it took 12 minutes to contain the fire in the sofa and living room area.
Summers says the Galvez-Lake Fire Department left him with some hope because the items he has now mean a lot along with his dog.
