Port Allen Police trying to identify suspect who left victim with 'serious injuries' after altercation

WBRZ
Adam Burruss

PORT ALLEN - The Port Allen Police Department is trying to identify a suspect in a "violent physical altercation."

The altercation happened Thursday, leaving a victim seriously injured and taken to a local hospital.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or the identity of the suspect is urged to call officials at 225-343-5525.

