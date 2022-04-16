Unlicensed contractor booked in multiple fraud investigations faces new charges

Tayler Braud

BATON ROUGE - An unlicensed contractor previously arrested in multiple fraud investigations was taken back into custody Friday following more criminal complaints.

Tayler Braud, owner of Braud Brothers Electric & Construction, was arrested again Friday on several charges, including residential contracting without a license and forging a client's signature.

WBRZ previously reported on complaints about Braud's fraudulent practices, including his two prior arrests in December 2021 and February 2022.

According to new arrest documents, one person hired Braud, who was claiming to be a licensed contractor, in April 2021 after meeting him on the Nextdoor app.

The victim said they wrote Braud a check for $2,300 — half of the proposed contract — to purchase materials and begin construction on an outdoor patio and fence around their AC unit.

But after Braud received that first check, he never returned to the home. In the following months, Braud allegedly promised the victim he would refund their money, but he never followed through.

A second person reportedly hired Braud in September 2020 to remodel their home's bathroom and outdoor kitchen. At the time, Braud provided the victim with a business card that claimed his company was licensed and insured.

Between September 2020 and February 2021, the second victim paid Braud a total of $43,250. Construction did start on the projects, but the victim said the work frequently "would have problems along the way" and that they were "not satisfied with the quality."

Braud eventually requested more money from the victim, saying he needed additional funds to continue with the projects. The victim said they declined, having already paid off the entire contract.

Braud then stopped showing up to the victim's residence, leaving construction incomplete.

The victim ended up paying an additional $13,217 for someone else to complete the renovations. They were also forced to pay Picou Builder Supply a total of $7,825 for materials that Braud never paid for after a lien was placed on the home.

Officials say Braud also forged the victim's signature on an Affidavit Claiming Exemption from Licensure, a form ultimately stating that the victim would act as the contractor for the home improvement project.

The Louisiana State Licensing Board of Contractors confirmed that Braud does not have the proper license to carry out home improvement or residential construction work in the state.

Friday, Braud was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of forgery, residential contractor fraud, and fugitive from justice.